Roe Conn Full Show (02/25/19): WGN- TV’s Ben Bradley follows up on Jussie Smollet Allegations, Former Cook County Prosecutor Bob Milan on R-Kelly Not Guilty Plea, John Fritchey on Election Day 2019, and Richard Roper on Oscars recap

To kick off a fresh week, The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes check-in with WGN TV’s Ben Bradley to update us on the latest developments on Jussie Smollet. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson appeared on “Good Morning America” Monday and said, ” he gave Smollett every benefit of the doubt that he was attacked last month.” The former Empire actor was arrested for allegedly filing a false police report. Former Cook County Prosecutor Bob Milan stops in-studio to talk R-Kelly as he enters his not guilty plea. Kelly posted bond Monday evening and is free at this time.

With less than 24 hours until election day, a former member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners who represented the 12th District for eight years John Fritchey talks Chicago mayoral race. Who is the favorite? Who will be Chicago’s next mayor?

Film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times Richard Roper joins Roe and Anna to recap the 2019 Oscars. TopFive @ 5 and much more. Kick your week off with the recap of the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes