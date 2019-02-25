× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 02.25.19: The Race for Mayor, Chicago’s “Green Book,” women at the Oscars

Jon Hansen sits in for John Williams, and invites a slew of guests to the Allstate Skyline Studios. On the race for mayor of Chicago, Daily Line Managing Editor Heather Cherone joins the show, and explains how her findings reflect on the number of people who will show up to their polling places tomorrow. Plus, Block Club Chicago Features Contributor Patty Wetli talks about her research on the Chicago Green Book, which in part would have inspired the winner of Best Picture in this year’s Oscars. Then, Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens shares how she saw feminism highlighted in the Oscars, and also how she believes the Jussie Smollett story won’t tarnish the Chicago reputation.