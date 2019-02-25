In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 photo, former Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jim DeRogatis talks to reporters after a news conference by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announcing charges against R. Kelly, the R&B star, with with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving multiple victims in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Jim DeRogatis talks reporting on R. Kelly for two decades
In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 photo, former Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jim DeRogatis talks to reporters after a news conference by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announcing charges against R. Kelly, the R&B star, with with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving multiple victims in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Former Sun-Times reporter Jim DeRogatis joins Dean on the phone to discuss the latest revelations in the criminal case against R&B singer R. Kelly.
DeRogatis reflects on his time reporting on the case and the continuing problem of silencing the victims of Kelly’s actions.