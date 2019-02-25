× ET’s Keltie Knight on working the Vanity Fair Party for the Oscars and Selma Blair’s first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis

Mary Sandberg Boyle stepped in for Steve Cochran this week for the Steve Cochran Podcast to talk to ET’s Keltie Knight about her role at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Keltie shares behind the scenes details like packing her own cooler of dinner and snacks as well as using her shoe bow as her bow tie. Keltie shares 2 great stories about Selma Blair and Renee Zellweger. As we spoke, a crew of 20 people were setting up in Keltie’s house for the next season of The Lady Gang. Sandberg and Keltie both agree, Regina King knocked out of the park.