"Elton Jim" offers a "modest proposal" how the Cubs can thank their fans and give them a few games on free TV

In this 145th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares his recent letter that was published in the Chicago Tribune on February 18, which suggests there is a way for the Chicago Cubs to thank their fans for their more than a century of loyalty by allowing at least 20 games on free TV — in light of their announcement they will be creating a new pay-per-view network for their games in 2020. If you know anyone who works for the Cubs, send them THIS podcast!!