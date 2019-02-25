× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 2.24.19 | Oscar Sunday

Today on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

It’s Oscar Sunday and Dean’s got the experts to discuss Hollywood’s biggest night.

Critics Pamela Powell and Patrick McDonald weigh in on all the possible winners and losers of the evening and make some surprising predictions on big categories.

Plus, Former Sun-Times reporter Jim DeRogatis joins Dean on the phone to discuss the latest revelations in the criminal case against R&B singer R. Kelly.

DeRogatis reflects on his time reporting on the case and the continuing problem of silencing the victims of Kelly’s actions.