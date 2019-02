× Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Patrick Sharp

Patrick Sharp joins the Steve Cochran Show fro Breakfast with a Blackhawk. Patrick talks about the trade deadline and if players spend a lot of time thinking about it. He said that even though he knows you’re lucky to be going to play hockey in another city, it can be stressful to uproot for your family and have to move. He also said the thing he misses most about playing is having breakfast made for him every day at the United Center.