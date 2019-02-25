× Blackhawks Crazy: Corey Crawford Activated At NHL Trade Deadline

In this Trade Deadline Edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden and Scott King are neither surprised nor disappointed at the Hawks’ inactivity, as we share Stan Bowman’s press conference from Monday. Plus, a look at the other impact moves, the rough weekend at home, Corey Crawford’s return, and Chris’ “Dad Moment” during Kiss Cam.

