Blackhawks Crazy: Corey Crawford Activated At NHL Trade Deadline

Posted 4:36 PM, February 25, 2019, by

ANAHEIM, CA - DECEMBER 05: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks tends goal during the second period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on December 5, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In this Trade Deadline Edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden and Scott King are neither surprised nor disappointed at the Hawks’ inactivity, as we share Stan Bowman’s press conference from Monday. Plus, a look at the other impact moves, the rough weekend at home, Corey Crawford’s return, and Chris’ “Dad Moment” during Kiss Cam.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.