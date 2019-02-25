× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.25.19: So how about the Oscars?

Bill and Wendy start today off with a recap of all the biggest moments from last night’s Oscars. Then, Carmelo Chimera, Owner of Chimera’s Comics in La Grange & Oak Lawn joins the show. Chimera is searching for a new owner for his Oak Lawn comic book store in an unusual way — with an essay contest FOR FREE! The two also discuss the interesting story about two identical-looking minor league baseball pitchers, both named Brady.

