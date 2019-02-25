Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.25.19: So how about the Oscars?

Posted 1:53 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:51PM, February 25, 2019

The Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour in a mini studio. (WGN Radio)

Bill and Wendy start today off with a recap of all the biggest moments from last night’s Oscars. Then, Carmelo Chimera, Owner of Chimera’s Comics in La Grange & Oak Lawn joins the show. Chimera is searching for a new owner for his Oak Lawn comic book store in an unusual way — with an essay contest FOR FREE! The two also discuss the interesting story about two identical-looking minor league baseball pitchers, both named Brady.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.