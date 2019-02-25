× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.25.19: Teachable Moments

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about a teacher’s ‘fake news’ assignment that goes wrong. They also raise the question: Who are the most trustworthy anchors and news personalities today? Then, WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joined the show to discuss the latest developments in the R. Kelly and Jussie Smollett cases.

