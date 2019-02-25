× B2B – Ep. 75 Syrah in the Northern Rhone

Fruit, earth, meaty and savory and floral characteristics: when you’re talking about wine, syrah from the Northern Rhone includes some of the most intense and complex reds in the world. Kristen leads the Barrel to Bottle team through a guided tour of the region and a tasting of excellent examples including Domaine Jamet Cote Rotie 2014, Barruol Lynch Hermitage 2016, J.L. Chave Selection Crozes Hermitage Silene 2016 and Domaine Vincent Paris Cornas 2016. It’s wine for wine nerds. Stick around for this week’s Q&A segment, when the team takes on three questions with a focus on the evolution of food and wine in the same region.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3599039/b2b-ep-75-syrah-in-the-northern-rhone_2019-02-23-190139.64kmono.mp3

