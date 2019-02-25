× Andrea Darlas & The Reporters | Journalistic Panel Of: Ryan Burrow (ABC News/WGN Radio), Tahman Bradley (WGN TV), Dina Bair (WGN TV)

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group on journalists including: Ryan Burrow (ABC News/WGN Radio), Tahman Bradley (WGN TV), Dina Bair (WGN TV). They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

