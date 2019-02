× Allstate Agent Jesse Ortega on Allstate’s pay-as-you-go insurance policy, Milewise

Allstate Agent Jesse Ortega stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to explain Allstate’s pay-as-you-go insurance policy, called Milewise. Some people are relying less on their vehicles for daily commuting. Jesse explains that Allstate created this technology and program that can track and charge customers for the miles they use, instead of paying a fixed rate every month.