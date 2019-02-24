WGN Radio Theatre #364: Richard Diamond Private Detective, Our Miss Brooks & Murder by Experts

(L-R) Roger Badesch, Carl Amari, Lisa Wolf & Ro Coleman

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 23, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Richard Diamond, Private Detective: The Joyce Wallace Case” Starring: Dick Powell; (03-12-50).  Next we have: “Our Miss Brooks: Mr. Conklin’s Safe Driving Campaign” Starring: Eve Arden; (05-28-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Murder by Experts: Conspiracy” Starring: Brett Halliday; (04-24-50).

