× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/24/2019

Rick Pearson speaks with NPR Illinois Statehouse Correspondent Brian Mackey about Governor J.B. Pritzker’s first budget address. Brian delves into the bet that J.B. is taking on himself in terms of his ability to get a progressive income tax and what the odds are of him being successful in doing so; the impact legalizing marijuana and sports betting could have on the economy in IL; and much more.

Then, Rick is joined by Chicago Association of Realtors’ Brian Bernardoni and Fulcrum Illinois’ Eric Elk for a Pre-Mayoral Election Roundtable. The men first reflect on Brian’s comments concerning J.B. Pritzker’s budget address and share their own personal thoughts pertaining to the address. Rick, Brian, and Eric touch on many topics throughout the roundtable conversation including: the likelihood of a runoff, voter fatigue and voter turnout, the campaign techniques some of the candidates have been using, and provide their predictions.