× The Patti Vasquez Show 2.22.19 | Actor Gary Cole, Binge and Uncork with “Russian Doll” and the Finally Friday panel

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Chicago’s very own Gary Cole joins Patti Vasquez from New York to look back on one of the greatest cult comedies of all-time, “Office Space”.

Gary talks about the original animated short that inspired the film, how he created the iconic character of Bill Lumbergh and why “Office Space” endures two decades later.

Plus, he discusses his other roles on shows like “Veep” and “The Good Wife” and his desire to return to Steppenwolf Theatre.

Susan Danenberger of Danenberger Family Vineyards invites you to binge and uncork with Netflix’s mind-bending new show “Russian Doll” starring Natasha Lyonne. THe gang talk about the trippy series and Susan pairs your binge with a delicious Danenberger wine.

Plus, the Finally Friday panel tackles all the major news of the week and play everyone’s favorite game, “What’s That From?”.