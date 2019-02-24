Steve Dale 2/24/2019 Full Show: Paul Vallas believes animal welfare needs to be more of a priority in this city

Steve Dale interviewing Paul Vallas

Steve Dale is joined in studio by Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas to discuss his dreams and plans in ways to improve Chicago animal care and control, especially when it comes to companion animals.

Paul expresses the vital role that animals have played in his life; his thoughts on animal welfare; the parallels that exist in the ways animals and people are treated; and more.

