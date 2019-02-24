× Star Wars Episode IX Speculation & Streaming Series Rumors

STAR WARS EPISODE IX speculation is kicking in to full gear here at RFR. This week, the spotlight shines on the RFR Voice Mail Hotline and we go heavy with listener feedback. The biggest questions: Will Darth Sidious return? Was Kylo Ren lying to Rey about her parents? Who is (was) Snoke? Our audience guides the conversation on this week’s show as Billy Mac sits in as special guest co-host. With rumors about multiple new STAR WARS live-action series for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service burning like wildfire, we run down some of the rumors and talk about a few we’d like to see. Plus, RFR returns to Twitter, RFR LIVE in CHICAGO tickets go on sale, and more.