Pre-Mayoral Election Roundtable: Is there potential of a suprise pulling ahead?

Rick Pearson is joined by Chicago Association of Realtors’ Brian Bernardoni and Fulcrum Illinois’ Eric Elk for a Pre-Mayoral Election Roundtable. The men first share their thoughts on J.B. Pritzker’s budget address what they believe is to come in the future regarding the IL budget. Rick, Brian, and Eric then hone in on many topics throughout the roundtable conversation including: the likelihood of a runoff, voter turnout and fatigue, the campaign techniques some of the candidates have been using, and more. The trio then provide their predictions and the odds of a potential surprise arising.