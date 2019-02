× One of the funniest stand-up comics in Chicago

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by comedian and all around funny-man Kevin Bozeman! They discuss Kevin’s career as a stand-up comic, his comedy and what makes things funny. You can purchase Kevin’s latest album to listen on your favorite audio sources here!

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.