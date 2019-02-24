× NPR Illinois statehouse correspondent Brian Mackey: The odds of J.B. Pritzker successfully getting a progressive income tax

Rick Pearson speaks with NPR Illinois Statehouse Correspondent Brian Mackey about Governor J.B. Pritzker’s first budget address. Brian delves into the bet that J.B. is taking on himself in terms of his ability to get a progressive income tax and what the odds are of him being successful in doing so; the impact legalizing marijuana and sports betting could have on the economy in IL; and much more.