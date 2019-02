× Karen Conti | Full Show 2/24/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Comedian Kevin Bozeman joins Karen in the Allstate Skyline Studio! They discuss Kevin’s stand-up comedy career, the joys of making people laugh, and current issues in Chicago including the Jussie Smollett scandal.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.