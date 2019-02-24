× Jon Hansen fills in for Dave Plier 02.24.19 | Movie Critic Blake Stubbs talks overrated movie award winners, long-time Chicago reporter Patty Wetli gives us an inside scoop Chicago secrets and more..

Jon Hansen fills in for Dave Plier this week.

Tonight with Jon Hansen, Movie Critic Blake Stubbs calls in and expresses his disbelief for past movie award winners. Listen in on what movie Blake says was so good, it scared judges.

Long-time Chicago Reporter Patty Wetli gives us a full rundown of her upcoming series of pieces for Block Club Chicago about the real Green Book and its connection to Chicago.

Plus, WGN Radio Anchor David Schwan joins the conversation as we talk interesting historical and culture facts.