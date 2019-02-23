× White Sox Weekly 02/23/19: White Sox miss out on Machado, Ricky Renteria talks to Adam Hoge, and more…

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz host White Sox Weekly following the spring training loss to the Dodgers. Carm and Harry talk about the White Sox missing out on Manny Machado, is it possibly a blessing in disguise? Carm and Harry take your calls. Later Adam Hoge sits down to talk to Rick Renteria and Eloy Jimenez about the upcoming season.