DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 25: Manager Rick Renteria #17 of the Chicago White Sox talks with Avisail Garcia #26 of the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 25, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The teams are wearing their Players Weekend jerseys and hats. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
White Sox Weekly 02/23/19: White Sox miss out on Machado, Ricky Renteria talks to Adam Hoge, and more…
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz host White Sox Weekly following the spring training loss to the Dodgers. Carm and Harry talk about the White Sox missing out on Manny Machado, is it possibly a blessing in disguise? Carm and Harry take your calls. Later Adam Hoge sits down to talk to Rick Renteria and Eloy Jimenez about the upcoming season.