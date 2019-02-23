The Beat 02/23/19: Carm and Harry talk to Bill Leff, Cody Parkey is no longer a Bear, and more…

Cody Parkey watches in disbelief as his kick fails to go through the uprights. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

This week on a shortened show of ‘The Beat’, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk to WGN Radio’s own Bill Leff about their most recent tennis match. Cody Parkey is no longer a Chicago Bear! Should the Bears have given him a chance? Is Robbie Gould an option to return to the team? Or is drafting a kicker the better option? The guys discuss… Then later Harry has your Oscar nomination odds and Robert Kraft’s recent arrest in Florida.

