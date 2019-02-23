× OTL #645: Winter Tavern Tour visits The Levee, The future of the Old Town School, Life outside Cook County Jail

Mike Stephen drops by The Levee in Hermosa as part of the OTL Winter Tavern Tour, discusses the future of The Old Town School of Folk Music with CEO Jim Newcomb, and learns about the struggle of life outside the Cook County Jail with author and sociologist Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve. The local music this week is powered by Jan James.

