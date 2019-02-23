× Matt Bubala Full Show 2-23-19: Weekend adventures, mayoral race, R. Kelly, Oscar nominations and more!

Matt and Jess are back from a long weekend in Las Vegas and Nashville! Roger shares biggest snowfall records in Vegas and Matt talks about some transportation issues…along with other highlights of his weekend. Which celebrity do you think he met? Jess also talks about her favorite tourist spots in Nashville before the 2 a.m. news. Freelance writer Kim Bellware joins the show to discuss headline topics like R. Kelly and the upcoming mayoral race. Listeners also share their thoughts. We discuss how Chance the Rapper could continue be a positive part of the election campaign and Matt and Kim try to name all fourteen candidates. Throughout the show, we talk about Robert Kraft, the richest pets, Oscar nominations and Cody Parkey.