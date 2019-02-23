Wisconsin guard Khalil Iverson, right, drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Wisconsin guard Khalil Iverson, right, drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Wisconsin Badgers – February 23, 2019