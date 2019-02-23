× Featured Guest: Ronny Sage CEO of ShoppingGives | Startup Showcase: Lavabit & Ample Food

On the show today Scott is joined in studio with our featured guest, the CEO of ShoppingGives, Ronny Sage. Since launching the platform, Ronny built a team of 14 through a focus on strong connections and inspiring innovation. He attributes his success to leading with empathy and embodying his philosophy that he doesn’t have friends, he has best friends. Before making a move from intrapreneur to entrepreneur, he served as a digital strategy leader at a top national agency, working with Fortune 500 retailers and executives to develop and execute digital strategies that maximize investments. To learn more about ShoppingGives, you can go to shoppinggives.com.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with co-founder of Lavabit, Ladar Levision. Lavabit was built for people like you. People who want a fast, reliable, private POP3 e-mail account with the most advanced features. Our team of programmers answered with a system so secure that even our administrators can’t read your e-mail. With more than 270,000 users already, it won’t be long before the name you always wanted is already taken. Next on the show Scott is joined with CEO of Ample Foods, Connor Young. Ample Foods is a super-healthy meal in a minute. We’re super busy, and often eat unhealthy packaged foods out of necessity. Ample helps us still eat healthy. It is made of 30 of the most heathy natural ingredients, including macadamia, chia seed, coconut, greens, pro- and prebiotic, grass-fed whey, collagen, and sweet potato. Since it comes as a powder in a bottle, all you have to do is add water, shake, and drink. It’s healthy nutrition simplified.

To invest in Lavabit click here and to invest in Ample Foods click here.

