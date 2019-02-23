× Chicago journalist discusses the mayoral race, R. Kelly charges

Freelance journalist and friend of The Matt Bubala Show, Kim Bellware joins us in studio to discuss Tuesday’s mayoral election. Bellware thinks “this is a critical mayoral race” with hopefully a high voter turn out. She discusses her thoughts on voting access for elderly and low income residents. As of Friday night, singer R. Kelly turned himself into the Chicago Police Department’s Central District. Bellware recently wrote an article for Vulture.Listeners chime in with R. Kelly questions and Bellware elaborates how the docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly may have encouraged some women to come forward. Several recent news reports have used the term “brainwashing” with the women involved and Bellware shares her thoughts on how accurate those statements may be to the press. Other topics include his financial situation and whether or not he may be a flight risk. For more information on Bellware’s work, visit her on social media or check out her website.