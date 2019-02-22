× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/22/19: FB Data Concerns…Again, Bettering Our Job Situations, & Smaller Tax Returns

Health tracking apps have a large following, as Andrea Hanis explained to Steve Bertrand focusing on one in particular that tracks women’s health, but like a number of stories before, Facebook ends up with the data and that’s problematic for a lot of users. Tom Gimbel is helping us better ourselves while getting better at our careers, Troy Wolverton explained how we’re in the age of the tech rock star, and Sarah Skidmore Sell is sharing the explanation of why our tax returns are getting smaller.