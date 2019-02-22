Video: Weekend Warning – Warm enough to enjoy the cold

Spring weather will be here soon, trust us. But, until then, at least this weekend won’t be bitterly cold and offers an opportunity to enjoy the winter weather at the Chicago Park District’s Polar Adventure Days. Whatever your plans are, remember that the Traffix Chicago App can help you avoid delays as you travel.

