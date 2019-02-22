× Unapologetically Funny | Marlon Wayans headlining Chicago Improv

Marlon Wayans is taking on the stage as a one man show February 22nd- February 24th at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg. Even though he is mostly known for teaming up with his brother Shawn Wayans, Marlon has been venturing out solo for the past 5 years. He finally released his first stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish” summer 2018 on Netflix. This was a big hit for the streaming site and gave fans an up close and personal experience with the comedian.

While Marlon is no stranger to taking on multiple roles at one time, he is currently working on a new movie that is set to drop on Netflix in July. “Sextuplets” tells a story about a man that is embarking on a journey to find his birth mother before the arrival of his first child. Along the way, he discovers that he was born a sextuplet. The catch is… Marlon will be playing the role for all 6 characters.

Before hitting the stage, Marlon stopped the WGN Radio studios to talk more about his upcoming projects and after receiving backlash due to recent Gucci blackface ads, he breaks down what his film “White Chicks” was really about and more!

Get your tickets NOW at Chicago.Improv.com

Listen here: