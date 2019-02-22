× The Top Five@5 (02/22/19): Mayor Emanuel on CNN last night on actor Jussie Smollett, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders No Collusion, Elton John Biopic Rocketman, Michael B. Jordan and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, February 22nd, 2019:

Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett fights his emotions as he spoke about the negative impact his case has had on Chicago. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders express confidence on Fox and Friends that A special counsel report would show “No Collusion” between Russia and the Trump Campaign.

Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for the upcoming Elton John Biopic Rocketman. It’s scheduled to be released in the UK on May 24th and North America May 31. Micheal B. Jordan is nominated for seven awards including best picture. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley Mocked Jussie Smollett after the actor was accused of faking an assault.