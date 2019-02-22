× The Patti Vasquez Show 02.21.19 | Factory Theatre Playwright Shannon O’Neal and Stacie Barra tell all, join Jenni Trilik in being #AuroraStrong, Willie Opper gives us an inside look on ‘Clown Car to Sicily’ latest production and Comedian Nate Weatherup joins the conversation

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Factory Theatre Playwright Shannon O’Neal and Co-Artistic Director Stacie Barra tell all about their upcoming show ‘May the Road Rise Up’ and its behind the scenes preparation.

Jenni Trilik is #AuroraStrong as she talks about her coffee fundraiser in honor of the recent mass shooting in at the Henry Pratt Facility in Aurora, Illinois that lost 5 five lives. Here’s how to support.

R.I.P to Peter Tork of The Monkees. Patti takes a trip down memory lane in honor of Peter Tork’s passing.

Clown Car to Sicily’s Willie Opper gives us the details on their upcoming production “Abraca-Dave’s Appalachian Magic Academy.”

Plus Comedian Nate Weathercup hangs out with us in the studio.