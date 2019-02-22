× The Opening Bell 2/22/19: Economic Reports Sobering Up US Markets

The markets were moving and grooving this last week and Steve Grzanich caught up with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to learn about the biggest market drivers and droppers including the burst of economic data and developing news on personal finance. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Reporter at Skift.com) then explained the situation behind the operational emergency Southwest airlines found them selves in this last week.