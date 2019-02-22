× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.22.19: Sin taxes, funny names in sports, the Blackhawks, Fun Things To Do and Bright Side of Life

John Williams wants to know if you would support a $.32 tax increase on cigarettes. You call in with your concerns about more sin taxes in Illinois. Then, John asks you for some of your favorite names in sports. From Slater Koekkoek, to Coco Crisp, we’ve got a bunch. John moves on to celebrate the Blackhawks’ ongoing successes that could land them in the playoffs, with the help of John Weidemann and Kevin Powell. Finally, John and Elif have the “Fun Things To Do” this weekend, and your Bright Side of Life!