In this courtroom sketch, "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, appears in from before Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. with his attorney Jack Prior at Cook County Court, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett has made his first court appearance on charges that he falsely reported being beaten by two men last month in downtown Chicago. The judge set bond at $100,000, meaning that Smollett must post $10,000 to be released. Police say the 36-year-old actor staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett said little during the hearing, except to state his name. (AP Photo/Tom Gianni)
The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (02/22/19): Jussie, Jesse Jr., Big House Tamales, and Why Election Math is All About Subtraction
In this courtroom sketch, "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, appears in from before Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. with his attorney Jack Prior at Cook County Court, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett has made his first court appearance on charges that he falsely reported being beaten by two men last month in downtown Chicago. The judge set bond at $100,000, meaning that Smollett must post $10,000 to be released. Police say the 36-year-old actor staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett said little during the hearing, except to state his name. (AP Photo/Tom Gianni)
The Chicago Way(02/22/19): From behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass reports on Jesse Jackson, Jr.’s book tour, the real-world cost of Jussie Smollett’s web of lies, and why election math is all about subtraction. Plus, Kasso’s famous Big House Tamale recipe.