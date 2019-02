× Southwest Coming Back From It’s “Operational Emergency”

Last week wasn’t the best week for the airline industry but Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Reporter at Skift.com) explained to Steve Grzanich how the long standing negotiations with the Southwest airline mechanics hit a rough spot causing a halt on many of the flights due to an “operational emergency” and plenty of delays. The two also covered a number of other aviation stories that topped the headlines this week.