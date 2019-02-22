Roe Conn Full Show (02/22/19): WGN- TV’s Ben Bradley reports on R Kelly Charged w/ 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Mike Monico tracking all Celebrity Court Cases, Blackhawks Margaritaville night, and Top Five@5 , and more

Posted 7:13 PM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12PM, February 22, 2019

Kevin Powell, Anna Davlantes, and Roe Conn hosting from United Center on Margarita Night / WGN Radio JCarlin

On the Friday Margaritaville edition, of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN TV’s Ben Bradley Joins to talk about R Kelly being charged with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Jussie Smollett asserts innocence, and Fox drops Jussie from remaining Empire Episodes. Legal expert Mike Monico calls in to talk about all celebrities catching cases including R Kelly, Jussie Smollett, Robert Kraft, and others.

Joining us live from the United Center is the Host of the Margaritaville Podcast Heikki(Hay Key) Larsen. Heikki is the Production Coordinator for Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers tour, also Produces Margaritaville TV.   Margaritaville Night is at the Madhouse on Madison tonight, and Heikki breaks down the celebration.

 

