Jeremy Colliton: "It's a big game, no question."

Coach Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of Margaritaville Night at the United Center. Coach agrees it’s a big game tonight but puts it in perspective, that if they win it doesn’t mean they are in or if they loose they aren’t necessarily out. He said that he doesn’t’ mind a margarita but he doesn’t have one go-to drink.