Jay Pharoah brings the laughs to WGN Radio

Actor, comedian and six-season veteran of “Saturday Night Live” Jay Pharoah stopped by the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about his career and his wide range of impressions, his opinion on the Jussie Smollett scandal, becoming an uncle, his dating life, and much more. He also does some hilarious celebrity impressions.

Jay Pharoah headlines Zanies in Rosemont this weekend.

Friday, February 22 8:00 & 10:30pm

Saturday, February 23 7:00 & 9:30pm

Sunday, February 24 7:00pm

(847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com.

