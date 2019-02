× “In the Fastlane, On the Road to Muellermania” Episode 91, February 22, 2019

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee

We’re in the Fastlane, on the road to Muellermania.

Every politician has a wrestler analogue. We break down the democratic presidential candidate field.

Hulk goes over. Hulk always goes over.