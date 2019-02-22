Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: February 22

Posted 12:48 PM, February 22, 2019, by
Google, Trends, 2019, Mason Vera Paine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, MVPShow, MVP.Show, Trends Expert, Justin Burr, WGNRadio.com, Youtube, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, Karl Lagerfeld, Cat, Choupette, Fortune, Inherit, German, Fashion Designer, Artist, Photographer, Caricaturist, Paris, France, Clothing, Adele, Michele O Obama, Snow Moon, Hunger Moon, Storm Moon, Zion Williamson, Paul George, PG2.5, Zion Williamson, Nike, Duke, Blue Devils, North Carolina, NCAA, Stock, NBA, Basketball, College Sports, California, Hawaii, Life Expectancy, Minnesota, Chicago, Oscars, Celebrities, Awards, Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, All The Stars, Bohemian Rhapsody, Lady Gaga, A Star is Born, RBG, Queen, Pixar, Kitbull, Spark Shorts

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

YouTube video of the week: Kitbull | Pixar SparkShorts

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.