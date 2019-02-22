× Dr. Knowledge: The All-Time Book of Fascinating Facts

Have you ever wondered why are police officers called cops? There’s no ham in hamburgers — so why do we call them hamburgers? Author Charles “Dr. Knowledge” Reichblum joined the Bill and Wendy show to discuss his book “The All-Time Book of Fascinating Facts”. The All-Time Book of Fascinating Facts is packed with information that will surprise and challenge — information that entertains, educates, enlightens, and is fun to read.



