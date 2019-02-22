Twenty-four karat gold-dusted Valrhona Illanka Chocolate Oscars are pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Will this year’s Oscars controversies persuade more viewers to watch?
It’s the weekend. It’s also time to catch up on TV. Bill and Wendy check in with Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com. They talk about why Lauren Cohan is leaving “The Walking Dead”, “This is Us”, what to expect from the Oscars 2019, ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary, and much more.
