× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Will the Oscars controversy persuade more viewers to watch?

It’s the weekend. It’s also time to catch up on TV. Bill and Wendy check in with Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com. They talk about why Lauren Cohan is leaving “The Walking Dead”, “This is Us”, what to expect from the Oscars 2019, ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary, and much more.

