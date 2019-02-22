× How The Garage is committed to helping Northwestern students become the best entrepreneurial thinkers in the world

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Melissa Kaufman, a former Google executive who now runs The Garage at Northwestern University, which is one of the first and leading university-based startup incubators. Melissa talks about why she left Google to take on the position at Northwestern, what The Garage at Northwestern does, how The Garage differs from other incubators, the way The Garage attracts students, what drew her into the technology field and the importance of being able to execute an idea.