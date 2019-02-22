Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, right, shoots as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, left, defends in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Blackhawks Play-by-Play Voice John Weidemann and WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell
Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play Voice John Weidemann joins John Williams to explain how the Blackhawks could land the playoffs. And, Kevin Powell predicts how the Blackhawks action will play out this weekend.