Blackhawks Play-by-Play Voice John Weidemann and WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell

Posted 3:34 PM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, February 22, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, right, shoots as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, left, defends in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play Voice John Weidemann joins John Williams to explain how the Blackhawks could land the playoffs. And, Kevin Powell predicts how the Blackhawks action will play out this weekend.

