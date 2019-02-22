× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.22.19: Funny Facts Friday

Happy Fri-YAY! Bill and Wendy start the show with some email talk. Then, can you name all 50 states in America? Bill and Wendy test listeners on their knowledge. Comedian Jay Pharoah dropped by to take a look at our new studio space. He likes it. He also did some impressions for us. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com has the latest in TV news. Charles Reichblum, aka “Dr. Knowledge,” author of the book “The All-Time Book of Fascinating Facts” joins the show with some awesome and weird facts!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.